Journey revisit Escape and Frontiers for new live release

Journey have announced that they’ll document their landmark 2017 performance at Tokyo’s Budokan with a new live release.
The band played material from their 1981 album Escape and 1983's Frontiers on the night – and the package titled Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers will launch on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD and Blu-ray/2CD on March 29 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.
A statement on the release reads: “These albums, which produced eight top 40 singles combined, have sold nearly 20 million copies worldwide, and cemented the San Francisco band's music in the cultural zeitgeist.
“Kicking off the two-hour set with Don't Stop Believin’, Journey kicks into high gear, presenting a set not just of their hits, but deep album cuts like Escape's Lay It Down and Frontiers’ Back Talk, which haven't been played live since the albums' original touring cycles.
To mark the announcement, Journey have released a trailer which can be watched below.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Journey guitarist Neal Schon had to undergo emergency gallbladder surgery.
He’ll return to the stage on his Journey Through Time shows on February 22 and said: “I should be good to go, but if I have to sit I will.”
Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers
DVD
1. Don't Stop Believin' Intro
2. Don't Stop Believin'
3. Stone In Love
4. Who's Crying Now
5. Keep On Runnin'
6. Still They Ride
7. Escape
8. Lay It Down
9. Dead Or Alive
10. Neal Schon Guitar Solo
11. Mother, Father
12. Jonathan Cain Piano Solo
13. Open Arms
14. Separate Ways Intro
15. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)
16. Send Her My Love
17. Chain Reaction
18. After The Fall
19. Faithfully
20. Edge Of The Blade
21. Steve Smith Drum Solo
22. Back Talk
23. Frontiers
24. Rubicon
25. La Raza del Sol
26. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'
Journey: Live In Japan 2017: Escape + Frontiers
In 2017, Journey travelled to Tokyo for a landmark live performance where they showcased tracks from their Escape and Frontiers album. This is not to be missed.View Deal