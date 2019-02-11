Journey’s Neal Schon recovering after emergency gallbladder surgery

Journey’s Neal Schon had to have emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder over the weekend.

The guitarist broke the news on Twitter saying he’s recovering well and thanked fans for their messages of support.

Schon said: “Had to go into ER last night. Very inflamed/infected gallbladder taken out and honestly couldn’t feel better. Just need a few days. I’ve apparently had this for the last three and a half years and didn’t know it! I thought it was parasites. I’m feeling better then ever. See you soon, friends!”

Schon later added: “I’d like to thank Dr Minnis for doing such an amazing job and all at Marin General Hospital for being incredibly kind – Ros, Keith and my beautiful wife Michaele for always continually being by my side and showing me what love really is.”

He then tweeted: “Want to thank you all for your very kind wishes. This means everything to me – your friendship is what motivates me to continue to create for you all.

“Can’t wait to hit the stage for Neal Schon Journey Through Time. I should be good to go, but if I have to sit I will.”

Schon’s run of four live dates will get under way in Jackson, California, on February 22. Find a list of dates below.

Last month, Schon extended an invitation to former Journey frontman Steve Perry to join him at one of the shows, saying: “Here’s an open invitation to Steve Perry to come out on either the 22nd or 23rd. Would love to see you, Steve.”

Schon will be joined onstage by Gregg Rolie, Deen Castronovo, Marti Frederiksen, Marco Mendoza and Chris Collins.

Had to go into ER last night very inflamed-infected Gallbladder taken out and honestly couldn’t feel better ? Just need a few days. I’ve apparently had this for the last 3 1/2 years and didn’t know it! I thought it was parasites. I’m feeling better then ever. CU soon Friends! pic.twitter.com/nOubt6WpZUFebruary 10, 2019

I’d like to thank Dr Minnis for doing such an amazing job and All Marin General Hospital for Being incredibly Kind Ros- Keith & My beautiful Wife Michaele for alway continually being by my side and showing me what love really is 🌹❤️🌹❤️ xxooxxo https://t.co/YjQSYUwRW8February 10, 2019

Want to thank you all for your very kind wishes. This means everything to me .. your friend ship is what motivates me to continue to create for you all. Can’t wait to hit the stage for NSJTT. I should be good to go but if I have to sit it will. Love you all 🙏🏽 blessings NS xo pic.twitter.com/tkhO096vZUFebruary 11, 2019

Neal Schon Journey Through Time 2019 dates

Feb 22: Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, CA

Feb 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Mar 01: Phoenix The Van Buren PHX, AZ

Mar 02: Los Angeles The Orpheum, CA