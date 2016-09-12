Max and Igor Cavalera want stress-free Roots return

Founding Sepultura members Max and Igor Cavalera are planning to have a stress-free tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band’s Roots album.

They’ll head out on the road tonight (September 12) on the Return To Roots tour playing the landmark album in full – and they say having fellow Cavalera Conspiracy members Marc Rizzo and Johny Chow onboard will make for a enjoyable experience.

Igor Cavalera tells Rolling Stone: “For me and Max, it’s about having people that we love on the road with us. Marc, he was a massive Sepultura fan from day one, so it’s been easy for him, while Johny had to go deep into the record to learn everything. But really, it’s about enjoying ourselves, and having a nice time – that’s why we chose those two guys to do this with us.

Max adds that an important part of playing live is hooking up with “people we like, and that we can count on” and adds: “When we created Cavalera Conspiracy, that was one of the things we talked about – how can we eliminate the stress factor that was present so many times in our career before and kind of ruined stuff for us.

“I remember being on the road with Roots and being so stressed out, so when the time came to do Cavalera with Igor, I was like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s take the stress out of it.’”

As for whether the band will play other Sepultura tracks during the tour, Max says: “If there’s time. Roots is quite a long album, but I think on the headline shows, we probably can squeeze in some other cool stuff for the fans to hear.”

The run of shows kick off in Las Vegas and will wrap up at Sacramento’s Aftershock festival on October 23. The Black Dahlia Murder, Combichrist, Allegaeon, All Hail The Yeti and Oni will provide support on select dates.

Sep 12: Las Vegas LVCS, NV (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 13: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 15: Nashville Exit/In, TN (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 16: Louisville Diamond Concert Hall, KY (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 17: Rochester Montage Music Hall, NY (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 18: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 19: Knoxville The Concourse, TN (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 20: Athens Georgia Theater, GA (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 22: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 23: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX (Final support to be announced)

Sep 24: Houston Houston Open Air Festival, TX

Sep 25: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA (with All Hail The Yeti)

Sep 30: Jacksonville Hooligans, NC (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 01: St Petersburg State Theater, FL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 02: Ft Lauderdale Culture Room, FL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 06: Chicago Reggie’s, IL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 07: Detroit Harpos, MI (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 08: Dayton Oddbodys, OH (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 09: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 10: Ottawa Mavericks, ON (with The Black Dahlia Murder, Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 11: Toronto Opera House, ON (with The Black Dahlia Murder, Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 12: Montreal Les Foufounes Electriques, QC (with The Black Dahlia Murder, Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 14: Quebec City Imperial Theatre, QC (with Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 15: Worcester Rock N Shock Festival, MA (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 16: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 17: Sauget Pop’s, IL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Regent, CA (with All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 21: Tempe Club Red D-Low Fest, AZ

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Celebrating 30 years of Sepultura