Jorn Lande in promo for I Know There's Something Going On

Jorn Lande has released a video for his cover of Anni-Frid Lyngstad’s track I Know There’s Something Going On.

It features on Lande’s upcoming covers album Heavy Rock Radio, due on June 3 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The Norwegian rock singer’s latest studio effort also includes covers of songs from acts including Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Deep Purple as well as Queen, Kate Bush and The Eagles.

Lande says: “I have wanted to record these songs for quite some time but was always too busy writing and recording my own songs to make it happen. It is a well-deserved homage to these artists and bands who influenced me strongly.”

Lande will appear at Orkanger’s Oktober Rock in Norway on October 1 and Wasen’s IceRock Festival in Switzerland on January 7.

Jorn Lande Heavy Rock Radio tracklist