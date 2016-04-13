Jorn Lande to release Heavy Rock Radio in June

Jorn Lande will release his album Heavy Rock Radio on June 3.

The Norwegian rock singer’s latest studio effort includes covers of songs from acts including Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden and Deep Purple as well as Queen, Kate Bush and The Eagles. Watch the album trailer below.

Lande says: “The most important thing was to treat these songs with respect towards the original versions. My goal was always to think that the original artist would be honoured and find my version relevant.

“At the same time, my intention was never to try to compete with the original song and artist, but to make it a strong alternative version to enjoy.

“I have wanted to record these songs for quite some time but was always too busy writing and recording my own songs to make it happen. It is a well-deserved homage to these artists and bands who influenced me strongly.”

Full album details will be issued in due course.

Lande will also appear at Orkanger’s Oktober Rock in Norway on October 1 and Wasen’s IceRock Festival in Switzerland on January 7.

Jorn Lande Heavy Rock Radio tracklist