Jordan Rudess and Hats Off Gentlemen streams this evening

Hats off Gentlemen It's Adequate

Malcolm Galloway and wife Kathryn host another streaming concert from the band's Facebook page at 5pm (BST). "This time I’ll be playing guitar rather than piano. We plan on playing Lidice, Century Rain, and Nostalgia For Infinity," Galloway tells us.

Jordan Rudess

The Dream Theater keyboard player hosts another daily Piano Meditation at his official Facebook page at 9pm (BST).

