Jonathan Davis more comfortable in 'dark place' than 'happy place'

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has explained why he came up with the title of latest album The Serenity Of Suffering, rather than leaving it to guitarist Munky as usual.

And the vocalist admits that, although he has plenty to be happy about, he spends more time in a “dark place” than anywhere else.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift – which features a guest appearance by Corey Taylor – was released last week.

Davis tells Blank Slate Creative: “Usually my man Munk comes up with titles. He’s really good at it. He gets 50 different titles together and we all pick one.

“But I felt this one I came up with really nailed what I was going through when I was writing the record. It’s a place I always go to – it’s the inspiration when I’m writing music.

“The title means I’ve always battled dark feelings in my life. I’ve been there so much that I feel more comfortable there than when I’m in a happy spot.”

He continues: “I’m not saying I don’t enjoy being happy, because I do. I’ve got lots of things to be happy about – I have a beautiful family, I get to tour the world and do what I love.

“But I spend more time in that dark place than I do in a happy place. The title just wrapped up what I was going through with the record and the lyrics.”

Davis credits producer Nick Raskulinecz with making the album heavier and more creative than it would otherwise have been.

“Nick really captured the band,” he reports. “He really pushed me and wouldn’t let me say, ‘I don’t want to do that song.’

“He pushed me to the point where I actually came up with some really interesting stuff on the songs.”

Korn tour the UK in December, with European dates to follow in March and April.

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

