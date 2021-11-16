Jonas Lindberg releases trailer video for new album Miles From Nowhere

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Jonas Lindberg has announced that he has signed to InsideOut Music, who will now release his upcoming album Miles From Nowhere on February 18. You can view a video trailer for the new album below.

Miles From Nowhere is the follow-up to 2016's Pathfinder and features seven songs which spans the full range of the progressive rock landscape – from the soaring Summer Queen (led by Jenny Storm), via folksy instrumental Astral Journey to the closing title track; a sprawling 25-minute epic which features Roine Stolt (of Flower Kings and Transatlantic fame) on lead guitar.

"“It’s a great honor to be on this label alongside such great acts like Dream Theater, Yes, Jethro Tull among others," says Lindberg. "Being a fan of the genre myself, many of the bands on the label are big influences and longtime favourites of mine.

"Miles From Nowhere is my fourth release and second full length album with my progressive rock project Jonas Lindberg & The Other Side," Lindberg explains. "It was recorded between 2019 and 2020, in part during the pandemic, and is a followup to my 2016 release called Pathfinder. This album is much more "symphonic" in a way with much longer songs and it even features a couple of epics. The lyrics are also much more personal in a way, and reflects a lot upon things happening in my life between both albums.

"While I considered Pathfinder to be a band effort at the time, on this one I'm playing a lot of the instruments myself and even singing lead vocals on a couple of tracks. In part due to logistical difficulties caused by the pandemic. It also features some more guest musicians than just the lineup of my original project members, with one of my biggest influences in the genre, Roine Stolt guesting on the epic title track.

"It’s such an honour to have one of my biggest influences in the genre playing on one of the tracks! I’m so happy that he wanted to do it. Roine’s solo follows one of Jonas Sundqvist’s strongest vocal tracks ever, and he somehow managed to top that. Such a great guitar player."

Miles From Nowhere will be available on CD, gatefold 2LP+CD and digital. Pre-orders open on December 17.

(Image credit: Lindberg Music)

Jonas Lindberg: Miles From Nowhere

1. Secret Motive Man

2. Little Man

3. Summer Queen

4. Oceans Of Time

5. Astral Journey

6. Why I’m Here

7. Miles From Nowhere

PT I - Overture

PT II - Don’t Walk Away

PT III - I Don’t Know Where You Are

PT IV - Memories

PT V - Miles From Nowhere