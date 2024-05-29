Jon Anderson teases fans with new video clip of Soon

Jon Anderson has shared new clip of himself performing the 1974 Yes track Soon, with his touring band Band Geeks. You can watch the video clip below.

Anderson confirmed earlier this month that he will release a brand new solo album, TRUE, with The Band Geeks through his new record label, Frontiers Records, on August 23.

TRUE will be preceded by the single Shine On, which will be released with a new video in June. The album has been described by Anderson's new label "a collection of songs that harkens back to Yes’s classic 70’s sounds as well as to their latter-day success with the album 90125."

TRUE has been recorded by Anderson along with The Band Geeks, with whom he toured throughout America for the past two years. TRUE has been co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Band Geek bassist and musical director Richie Castellano.

Anderson has added two September dates to his Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour, which currently runs from May to August. He will appear at the Keswick Theatre, Glenside, PA on September 13 and 15.