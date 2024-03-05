Jon Anderson has announced a series dates he's calling the Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour. The run of North American shows kicks off at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ, on May 30, and finishes at the Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks, CA on August 16.

The former Yes frontman will be backed by The Band Geeks, who also joined him on the road in 2023. The band are the house band on the Band Geek podcast, where they perform requests from listeners. The band were formed by Richie Castellano, who plays with Blue Oyster Cult, and also include musicians who've performed with Brand X, John Entwistle, Kasim Sultan's Utopia and more.

"A few months ago I put up a cryptic post saying I was working on a bunch of top secret projects," says Castellano. "Well, the press release just went out so I can talk about it now.

"Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks will be going out on tour this summer! And if that wasn’t crazy enough, we’re deep into making a brand new album with Jon! It’s been an incredible process to create new music with our hero. All of us have been pouring our hearts into this music and we can’t wait to share it with you!"

The new album is set for release in late summer, with a single expected to arrive in June.

"The first time I heard the Band Geeks I truly freaked out," Anderson said in 2022. They sound just like the classic Yes of the seventies, the Yes that I know and love. Yes music is forever!"

Support at selected shows will come from The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer, featuring original ELP drummer Carl Palmer and his ELP Legacy band.

Jon Anderson: Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour

May 30: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

Jun 01: Englewood Bergen PAC, NJ

Jun 03: Rochester Kodak Center Theatre, NY

Jun 06: Albany Hart Theatre, NY

Jun 08: Hammondsport Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion, NY

Jun 13: Chicago Copernicus, IL

Jun 15: St. Louis, MO

Jun 18: Greensburg Palace Theater, PA

Jun 20: Hershey Hershey Theatre, PA

Jun 22: Concord Capitol Center for the Arts, NH

Jun 25: Boston Shubert Theatre, MA

Jun 27: Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Jul 21: Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY

Jul 24: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN*

Jul 27: Peachtree City Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 30: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO*

Aug 02: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS*

Aug 04: La Vista The Astro Outdoors, NE*

Aug 07: Waite Park The Ledge Amphitheater, MN*

Aug 10: Denver Paramount, CO

Aug 14: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Aug 16: Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, CA

* with special guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer