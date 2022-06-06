Jon Anderson releases video for brand new song So Limitless

Jon Anderson has released a promo video for a brand new song, So Limitless, which he's recorded with the The Paul Green Rock Academy, with whom he's been working of late. You can watch the new video below.

"Here we go, making new music with the Rock Academy teens," Anderson exclaims. "So Limitless, because we are limitless in all our loving, being, dreaming..."

Appearing alongside Anderson in the new video are Academy musician Christian Gallucci, Finn Vora, Harry Bricklin, Jenna Love, Linnea McKinney, Mae Weaver, Oscar Resti, Sean Coughlin and Tess Lobell.

The former Yes singer recently announced he will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes's Close To The Edge with a run of US dates with the Academy.

"There are so many wonderful moments in my musical life, and being on stage with these young teenagers performing classic Yes songs, makes me so happy and proud," Anderson adds. "It’s a marvel and a tremendous pleasure for me. They are a joy to be with and so much fun! I am grateful, thankful and feel very blessed to be able to sing along with them."

Jul 07: Plymouth The Flying Monkey Performing Arts Center, NH

Jul 08: Beverly The Cabot, MA

Jul 13: Huntingdon The Paramount, NY

Jul 14: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Jul 16: Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Jul 17: Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 20: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Jul 22: Kent The Kent Stage, OH

Jul 23: Des Plaines Theatre, IL

Jul 27: Greensburg The Palace Theatre, PA

Jul 30: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Aug 03: State College The State Theatre, PA

Aug 06: Albany The Egg, NY