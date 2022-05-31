Jon Anderson releases video trailer for Close To The Edge US summer tour

Jon Anderson has announced he will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes's Close To The Edge with a run of US dates with the Paul Green Rock Academy. You can watch a video trailer for the tour below.

Anderson, who has been performing with the Academy recently, including a headline performance at this year's RoSFest, will perform the 1972 Yes album in its entirety, as well as performing other classic songs and what are billed as 'surprises'.

"There are so many wonderful moments in my musical life, and being on stage with these young teenagers performing classic Yes songs, makes me so happy and proud," enthuses Anderson. "It’s a marvel and a tremendous pleasure for me. They are a joy to be with and so much fun! I am grateful, thankful and feel very blessed to be able to sing along with them."

“Having done a few of these songs in the past with Jon and my students, I couldn’t wait to add them to the current show," adds Paul Green. "Once we did Close To The Edge and And You and I on our Florida run in April, I was reminded of the magic of hearing these songs recreated by young musicians… They really capture the frenetic energy of the original recordings. Then when I heard it was the 50th anniversary of the album I just knew we had to do the whole thing. Jon agreed."

Jon Anderson/Paul Green Academy Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour dates:

Jul 7: NH Plymouth The Flying Monkey Performing Arts Center

Jul 8: MA Beverly The Cabot

Jul 13: NY Huntingdon The Paramount

Jul 14: NJ Montclair Wellmont Theater

Jul 16: CT Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse

Jul 17: NY Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

Jul 20: PA Glenside Keswick Theatre

Jul 22: OH Kent The Kent Stage

Jul 23: IL Des Plaines Theatre

Jul 27: PA Greensburg The Palace Theatre

Jul 30: WI Milwaukee Pabst Theater

Aug 3: PA State College The State Theatre

Aug 6: NY Albany The Egg