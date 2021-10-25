Jon Anderson announced for RoSFest

Jon Anderson, along with the Paul Green Rock Academy, performing a set of Yes classics and more, will headline next year's RoSFest on the Saturday night, organisers have announced.

He joins a bill that now features Kings X, Robert Berry, Pattern Seeking Animals, The Tea Club, Lobate Scarp and Ten Jinn. You can watch a new video trailer below.

"Since taking up the reins of RoSFest, the new Board of Directors has frequently reiterated its desire to take the festival forward for many years into the future," the organisers say. "Its motto 'Music. Culture. Community' represents the foundations on which the festival is built and the Saturday night headlining act was specifically chosen to epitomise just what RoSFest stands for by bringing together the past, present and future of music in a single performance.

"Jon Anderson, a rock legend in his own right, with a career spanning over four decades, will be joined on stage by young and highly-talented musicians from the Paul Green Rock Academy. Jon Anderson requires little introduction, a founding member of Yes his entire discography includes numerous solo albums and collaborations with a whole array of artists making him one of the most prolific musicians of our time. His 15th studio album released in 2019 and aptly titled 1000 Hands due to the numerous guest appearances that went into its creation, embodies a musical journey like no other.

"The Rock Academy on the other hand is a “rock school dedicated to serious musicians” founded by American record producer, film producer, director, screenwriter, singer-songwriter, music teacher, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Paul Green. Students aged 10-18 are selected based on their dedication to music, showmanship, love of performing, and ability to rock with actual pros."

Jon Anderson’s collaboration with the Academy dates back to 2005 and together they recently concluded an 11-city tour in the US.

RoSFest 17 will take place at the Sarasota Opera House, Florida between April 15-17 2022.

Get tickets.