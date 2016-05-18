Jon Anderson and Roine Stolt tease upcoming album with Know... clip

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson and Flower Kings leader Roine Stolt have released another teaser for their upcoming collaborative album Invention Of Knowledge.

A short audio clip featuring a snippet of the track Know… can be heard below. Anderson/Stolt issue Invention Of Knowledge on June 24 via InsideOut.

They previously released a 30-second teaser clip for the record.

Anderson said: “Music is always the driving force in my life – working with such a wonderful musician as Roine made the creation of this album very unique.”

Stolt added: “We’ve been inventing as we go along. Jon is an endless source of new ideas. It’s been a very interesting and rewarding time and the result is just insanely detailed.”

The music was recorded with assistance from keyboardists Tom Brislin and Lalle Larsson, bassists Jonas Reingold and Michael Stolot, drummer Felix Lehrmann, vocalists Daniel Gildenlow, Nad Sylvan, Anja Obermayer, Maria Rerych and Kristina Westas.

Anderson/Stolt: Invention Of Knowledge tracklist

Invention We Are Truth Knowledge Knowing Chase And Harmony Everybody Heals Better by Far Golden Light Know…

