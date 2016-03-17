Jon Anderson, Roine Stolt join forces on Invention Of Knowledge

Jon Anderson and Roine Stolt have announced they will release an album under the banner of Anderson/Stolt.

Former Yes vocalist Anderson and The Flower Kings guitarist Stolt have teamed up on the four-track release Invention Of Knowledge, which arrives on June 24 via InsideOut Music. The title track clocks in at over 23 minutes, with the shortest offering being the 11-minute Know.

Anderson says: “Music is always the driving force in my life. Working with such a wonderful musician as Roine Stolt made the creation of this album very unique,we are very excited with the release of Invention Of Knowledge.“Stolt adds: “It is not aiming at being new Yes music, just new music – modern and classical, rock, tribal and orchestrated, grooving and floating.

“Hopefully in the true spirit of progressive - leaning forward, surprising and also comforting with familiar run-arounds. We’ve been ‘inventing’ as we go along - Jon is an endless source of new ideas.

“We’ve been bouncing ideas back and forth for months and as a result there are probably dozens of versions of these songs. It’s been a very interesting and rewarding time and the result is just insanely detailed.”

The pair decided to join forces after Stolt’s Transatlantic and Anderson appeared on the Progressive Nation At Sea Cruise in 2014. They then spent 18 months writing and recording the album with artists including Tom Brislin, Lalle Larsson, Jonas Reingold, Michael Stolt and Felix Lehrmann.

Daniel Gildenlow, Nad Sylvan, Anja Obermayer, Maria Rerych and Kristina Westas all provided backing vocals.

Anderson/Stolt Invention Of Knowledge Tracklist