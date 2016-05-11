Jon Anderson and Roine Stolt tease Invention Of Knowledge

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson and Flower Kings leader Roine Stolt have released a 30-second teaser from their collaborative album Invention Of Knowledge.

The title is to be launched under the banner Anderson / Stolt on June 24 via InsideOut. Label boss Thomas Waber inspired the project after Anderson and the Flower Kings met during the Progressive Nation At Sea cruising festival in 2014.

Waber recently said: “I’ve been talking for ages about making an album of ‘Yes music,’ as Jon calls it. Roine seemed like the perfect guy to work with. I’m thrilled with the material they’ve come up with.”

Anderson explained: “Music is always the driving force in my life – working with such a wonderful musician as Roine made the creation of this album very unique.”

Stolt commented: “We’ve been inventing as we go along. Jon is an endless source of new ideas. It’s been a very interesting and rewarding time and the result is just insanely detailed.”

The music was recorded with assistance from keyboardists Tom Brislin and Lalle Larsson, bassists Jonas Reingold and Michael Stolot, drummer Felix Lehrmann, vocalists Daniel Gildenlow, Nad Sylvan, Anja Obermayer, Maria Rerych and Kristina Westas.

Anderson / Stolt have launched a Facebook page to promote their project.

Anderson/Stolt: Invention Of Knowledge tracklist