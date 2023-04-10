Jon Anderson adds extra UK show as he extends European tour

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has extended his European tour this summer, including an extra UK date at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in July and an Ireland show in Dublin in August.

Anderson announced back in February that he would be touring Europe with the the Paul Green Rock Academy, with whom he has been performing in the USA with the Academy recently, including a headline performance at this year's RoSFest.

The live set celebrates Yes' 1972 album Close To The Edge – playing the album in its entirety – as well as performing other classic songs and what are billed as 'surprises'.

"Singing with the Academy Of Rock is a joy to behold," says Anderson. "Performing Close To The Edge and many more Yes songs is a miracle on many levels. Close To The Edge was created 50 years ago and these young musicians love it as though it was created last year!

"Yes music is about survival, with a true dedication to the art of music and creativity, and these young talented teens prove that all music is fun to perform, all music. And we really have a great tie on stage together. So come and see this musical miracle live."

Anderson will also be touring the US with The Band Geeks in April and May, performing a set of Yes songs. All dates below.

Jon Anderson with The Band Geeks US tour

Apr 14: Westbury The Space, NY

Apr 16: Newark NJPAC, NJ

Apr 21: New York The Palladium, NY

Apr 23: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Apr 28: Collingswood Scottish Rite, NJ

Apr 29: Collingswood Scottish Rite, NJ

May 03: Tysons Corner Capital One Hall, VA

May 06: Baltimore Lyric, MD

May 09: St. Charles Family Arena, MO

May 12: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

May 13: Des Plaines Des Plaines Theatre, IL

May 16: North Tonawanda Riviera Theatre, NY

Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy European tour 2023

Jul 09: Budapest Papp László Sports Arena, Hungary*

Jul 10: Zoetermeer Stadtstheater, Netherlands,

Jul 15: Bad Doberan Zappanale Festival, Germany

Jul 19: Madrid But La Paqui, Spain

Jul 22: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Jul 23: London Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Jul 26: Uppsala Parksnäckan in Uppsala, Sweden

Jul 28: Breitenbach am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Aug 1: Dublin Vicar St, Ireland

Aug 5: Valkenburg Open Air Theater, Netherlands

Aug 9: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic

* = Co-headline show with Manfred Mann's Earth Band