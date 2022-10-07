Jon Anderson announces US tour dates with The Band Geeks for Spring 2023

Jon Anderson has announced a new run of US tour dates for Spring 2023, on which he will be supported by The Band Geeks, from the Band Geek podcast. You can watch a video trailer of Anderson performing with the band below.

The band, who formed out of the podcast and play YouTube videos, were formed by Richie Castellano, who plays with Blue Oyster Cult and also features members who have performed with Brand X, John Entwistle, Kasim Sultan's Utopia and more. The ensuing live set promises to feature renditions of the Yes classics Close To The Edge, Awaken, Ritual, Gates Of Delirium, And You And I, Heart Of The Sunrise, Starship Trooper, Roundabout and more...

“It’s true, I never left Yes in my heart and soul… ever," exclaims Anderson. "Too many amazingly powerful memories… And of course the music never left me…



"So here I am, 77 years old, still wanting to sing the songs again, and bring MY true feelings to the lyrics… Melody and lyrics has always been my passion…I sing them now with an older and I hope wiser state of mind...



"I’ve been wanting to have that feeling again…of performing the songs I lived for, and the music I helped to create and design, with the sound of the band of old around me once more…



The first time I heard the Band Geeks I truly freaked out - they sound just like the classic Yes of the seventies, the Yes that I know and love… And that's what I'm wanting to bring to you on this tour. Yes music is forever!"

The dates are currently being finalised, but he show will hit the following areas on these dates. Prog will be publishing the actual venues as soon as they're finalised.

Apr 14: NJ Westbury

Apr 16: NJ Newark

Apr 21: NYC

Apr 23: PA Reading

Apr 28: NJ Collingswood

Apr 29: NJ Collingswood

May 3: VA Tysons Corner

May 6: MD Baltimore

May 9: MO St. Charles

May 12: IL St. Charles

May 13: IL Des Plaines

May 16: NY North Tonawanda