Jon Anderson confirms more European dates for July

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has announced further European dates for Budapest, Prague Bad Doberan and Madrid for July, with the Paul Green Rock Academy.

Yesterday we announced that Anderson had confirmed that he would will play London Shepherd's Bush Empire on Saturday July 22. he has now added the following European dates (at the time of writing Anderson's PR cannot specify venues but we will update the story as soon as we have the information):

Jul 9: HUN Budapest

Jul 11: CZE Prague

Jul 15: GER Zappanale Festival in Bad Doberan

Jul 19: SPA Madrid

Like the London show, the dates are with the Paul Green Rock Academy with whom Anderson has been touring the US. performing a live set that celebrates Yes' 1972 album Close To The Edge, playing the album in its entirety, as well as performing other classic songs and what are billed as 'surprises'.

Anderson will be touring the US with The Band Geeks in April and May, performing a varied Yes set.

Tickets for the London show go on sale this Friday, February 3.

