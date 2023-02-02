Jon Anderson confirms more European dates for July

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson will play live shows in London, Prague, Budapest, Bad Doberan and Madrid in July

Jon Anderson
(Image credit: Steve Briggs)

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has announced further European dates for Budapest, Prague  Bad Doberan and Madrid for July, with the Paul Green Rock Academy.

Yesterday we announced that Anderson had confirmed that he would  will play London Shepherd's Bush Empire on Saturday July 22. he has now added the following European dates (at the time of writing Anderson's PR cannot specify venues but we will update the story as soon as we have the information):

Jul 9: HUN Budapest
Jul 11: CZE Prague
Jul 15: GER  Zappanale Festival in Bad Doberan
Jul 19: SPA Madrid

Like the London show, the dates are with the Paul Green Rock Academy with whom Anderson has been touring the US. performing a live set that celebrates Yes' 1972 album Close To The Edge, playing the album in its entirety, as well as performing other classic songs and what are billed as 'surprises'.

Anderson will be touring the US with The Band Geeks in April and May, performing a varied Yes set.

Tickets for the London show go on sale this Friday, February 3.

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.