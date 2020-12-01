Join Rick Wakeman at Rick’s Plaice for a special New Year’s show in January

Prog legend Rick Wakeman has announced details of a special New Year virtual edition of his immensely popular Rick’s Plaice show, which will take place on January 3 2021. The show will be streamed around the world direct from Rick’s home and tickets are available now.



The online evening of live performance and laughter from Rick’s house will feature special guests Lee Pomeroy (of Yes featuring ARW fame) and Dave Colquhoun (current member of Rick’s band) and songs from the keyboard maestro’s own storied career.

Wakeman says, "I can’t wait for the ‘Rick’s Plaice’ New Year’s Special to be shown as for starters it will be an important guideline for me to know how much weight I need to lose in 2021! But more importantly, if you can have as much fun watching this show as we did making this quite unique New Year’s Special, which includes such gems as some truly unexpected choice of music as regards the live performances, the Antique Rock Road Show, a rather unique Mastermind plus a few other surprises, then 2021 could really start with a smile all round, which I think we all need!"

Wakeman will play a rescheduled show at The London Palladium next year, with The Not So Grumpy Show …Full of the Joys of Spring now taking place on Saturday April 24. And then the plan is to take his The Even Grumpier Christmas Show on the road.

Commenting on the tour Rick says, “It’s so difficult to imagine how live music is going to be in the future, but I have to believe that there will be sensible and workable answers to enable us all to enjoy concerts, the theatre and other social events. So, with my positive hat on, I’m looking forward to a new Even Grumpier Christmas Show to hopefully play my part in putting smiles back on all our faces and prepare us for a healthier and continually caring 2021.”

The Even Grumpier Old Christmas Show 2021 tour will call at:

Nov 28 Basingstoke The Anvil

Dec 01 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Dec 03 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Dec 04 High Wycombe The Swan

Dec 05 Dorking The Halls

Dec 06 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Dec 09 Birmingham Town Hall

Dec 11 Southampton Central Hall

Dec 12 Salisbury City Hall

Dec 14 Southend Palace Theatre

Dec 15 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Dec 16 Gateshead The Sage Dec

Dec 17 Middlesbrough Town Hall

Dec 18 Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Dec 20 Bradford St George’s Hall

Dec 21 Hull City Hall