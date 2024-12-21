John Wesley guests on new anthemic O.R.k. single Mask Becomes The Face

Modern prog supergroup O.R.k have shared an animated video for their brand new single, the anthemic Mask Becomes The Face.

Following the release of previous singles Blast Of Silence and PUTFP, Mask Becomes The Face is the band's final release of 2024. A new album is expected in 2025.

“Mask Becomes The Face is open to interpretation but is ultimately a song about personal identity and how it might take shape or change in difficult surroundings," explains bassist Colin Edwin. "Thematically, it does share some elements with “Pyre”, our very first song as O.R.k.”

The new single features a guest appearance from former Porcupine Tree touring member John Wesley, who provides the guitar solo.

“Having spent years beside him in Porcupine Tree, I've long known what John Wesley is capable of as a guitarist when he gets a moment to shine, and it seemed Mask Becomes The Face was crying out for some sort of epic element to put the icing on the cake so to speak," Edwin adds. "So, we put two and two together and asked Wes to do his thing.

"Fair to say he knocked it out of the park with his highly expressive and engaging guitar solo, which managed to surpass my expectations, and all of us in O.R.k. can't thank him enough."

O.R.k. will play li ve in the UK in May with support from UK proggers The Paradox Twin. You can see the full list of live dates and ticket details below.

May 22: Southampton The 1865 (Get tickets)

May 23: London 229 (Get tickets)

May 24: Kidderminster 45 Live (Get tickets)

May 25: Huddersfield The Parish (Get tickets)