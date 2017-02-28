John Martyn acoustic album Head And Heart set for release

A collection of acoustic material performed by the late John Martyn is to be released later this year.

Titled Head And Heart: The Acoustic John Martyn, the double CD contains 35 tracks and features material recorded from 1967 through to 2008.

It’ll launch on April 28 via UMC/Island.

A statement on the album’s release reads: “The set comprises key album tracks, from his 1967 debut, London Conversation through to 1977’s One World.

“The set closes with a version of Patterns In The Rain, recorded live at Island Records 25th birthday party in 1987. Accompanied only by grand piano, it is an unusual and very different performance from John Martyn, highlighting his remarkable vocal talent.

“In addition to many of his best known songs, the album also features four previously unreleased recordings, including three demo versions of songs recorded at the sessions for 1968’s The Tumbler and the long lost 1971 performance of Bless The Weather for The Old Grey Whistle Test.”

The collection will also feature liner notes from Mick Houghton, who wrote the Sandy Denny biography, I’ve Always Kept A Unicorn.

Martyn died in January 2009 aged 60.

Head and Heart: The Acoustic John Martyn tracklist

Disc 1

Fairy Tale Lullaby (1967) London Conversation (1967) Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright (1967) She Moved Through The Fair (1967) Goin’ Down To Memphis (Demo) (1968) A Day At The Sea (Demo) (1968) Seven Black Roses (Demo) (1968) Woodstock (1970) John The Baptist (Demo) (1969) Traffic Light Lady (Demo) (1969) Parcels (1970) New Day (1970) Tree Green (1970) Go Easy (1971) Bless The Weathe (1971, Old Grey Whistle Test ) Head and Heart (1971) Singin’ In The Rain (1971, alternative take) In The Evening (2008)

Disc 2

The Glory Of Love (2008) Solid Air (1973) Over The Hill (1973, alternative take) May You Never – Live (1973) Go Down Easy – (Take 3) When It’s Dark Fine Lines (1973) Ways To Cry (1973) Beverley / Make No Mistake (from the Bob Harris show, 1973) One Day Without You (John Peel session, 1975) Lay It All Down (1974) My Baby Girl (John Peel session, 1975) All For The Love Of You (2008) Working It Out (2008) Spencer The Rover (John Peel Session,1975) Certain Surprise / Couldn’t Love You More (John Peel session, 1977) Patterns In The Rain (Live at the Island Records Birthday Party, 1987)

John Martyn: Best Of The Island Years