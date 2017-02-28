Cairo to headline Midsummer Madness festival

Cairo have been confirmed as headliners for this year’s Midsummer Madness festival.

The one-day event showcases progressive and experimental music and will take place at The Bedford in London on July 16.

The event is run by Resonance Festivals and has been organised in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, with money raised going towards the charity.

Cairo will be joined on the day by Verbal Delirium, Introitus, Mothertongue and Oktopus.

Cairo’s Rob Cottingham says: “We were honoured and delighted to be approached by Resonance Festivals to headline this wonderful afternoon and evening of rock in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society.

“The line up is not only amazing, it is also musically diverse and international, which is great to see as music continues to cross borders and bring everyone closer together.”

Resonance Festivals Mike Morton adds: “I’m personally thrilled to have Cairo headlining the event. They are the jewel in the crown of an already strong lineup. A lot of acts these days seem intent on recycling the past. Cairo don’t.

“Their stuff is fresh and contemporary, with a heady mix of hard riffing, electronic atmospheres and cracking melodies.”

Cottingham also reveals that helping to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society resonates on a personal level.

He adds: “My father-in-law is a sufferer and I can only describe it as seeing someone ‘die twice.’ That is to say, we will all eventually depart this mortal coil, but with Alzheimer’s you lose your loved one while they are still alive.

“The person you knew eventually disappears, albeit with a small kernel present that you hang on to. It is a truly dreadful dementia, but we can all do something to help, here.”

Tickets for Midsummer Madness are now available via WeGotTickets and are priced at £19.80.

Founding Touchstone keyboard player Cottingham formed Cairo last year, with the band releasing the debut album Say on October 3.

Cairo live review - Boston Music Rooms, London

Introducing Cairo: Former Touchstone member looks forward with new outfit