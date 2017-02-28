Watch Robert Plant perform Whole Lotta Love

AXS TV have released a live video of Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters perform Led Zeppelin classic Whole Lotta Love.

It was filmed at the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, last October and was part of David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption.

The US TV network will screen Plant’s performance in an hour-long special on March 5 at 10pm EST. The set features acoustic and stripped down versions of tracks including Black Dog, Babe I’m Gonna Leave You, Turn It Up, Rainbow, The Enchanter and Little Maggie.

AXS TV’s vice president of music programming and production Evan Haiman, says: “Throughout the history of rock, few artists have been as influential and enduring as Robert Plant.

“This incredible concert showcases the music icon at the top of his game, putting his signature vocals and effortless charm on full display as he blazes through an expansive setlist that will satisfy both die-hard fans and curious newcomers, alike. And AXS TX is the only place you can see it.”

Plant’s last album was 2014’s Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar.

In the review, Classic Rock said: “The only nostalgic thing about 2010’s Band Of Joy was the title itself, borrowed from one of his pre-Zeppelin line-ups. The music, however, was a compelling blend of sidelong Americana with proggy roots and squirts of electronica.

“Lullaby And…The Ceaseless Roar is another extension of that approach, though this time the accent is on world rhythms and a very percussive kind of exotica. This is very much an ensemble piece. Plant’s vocals smoulder rather than explode, making it a smart fit for the West African flavours and evocative moods of the music.”

