John Fogerty announces two UK arena shows

John Fogerty has announced a two-date arena tour of The UK. The Creedence Clearwater Revival man will play at Manchester's AO Arena on May 25, and London's O2 on May 29. The public ticket sale for both shows will begin on March 11 at 10am.

Joining Fogerty on the Celebration Tour will be Harty Har, the psychedelic rock band led by Fogerty's sons Shane and Tyler. The tour is named after historic decision that saw Forgerty take ownership of his back catalogue after legal battles stretching back over half a century.

"As of this January, I own my own songs again," says Fogerty. "This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do.

"I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year! And, I am excited for new ideas and a renewed interest in my music… like a revival."

The two new dates are in addition to Fogerty's already-announced May 26 booking at the Midnight Sun Weekender, which will be held in the grounds of Lews Castle, Stornoway, on the Outer Hebridean Isle of Lewis. Other acts performing at the Weekender include Pretenders, Primal Scream, Ocean Colour Scene, Spiritualized, Edwyn Collins and Public Service Broadcasting.

In other Fogerty news, Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 classic Have You Ever Seen The Rain has passed the historic one billion streams landmark on Spotify.

“I am honoured and humbled that my song has been loved by so many for all these years," says Fogerty. "I’m just so grateful. Ironically, I wrote this song about my band breaking up, but today, the song has found new meaning for me. I love to dedicate it to my family because they are the rainbow that comes from rain falling on a sunny day.”

Apr 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 28: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

May 06: Pomona Los Angeles County Fair, CA

May 07: Redondo Beach BeachLife Festival, CA

May 12: Saratoga The Mountain Winery, CA

May 13: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

May 25: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 27: Stornoway Midnight Sun Weekender, UK

May 29: London The O2, UK

