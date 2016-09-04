Joey Kramer says there's no Aerosmith farewell tour

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer says there’s no plans for a farewell tour as far as he knows – but he has confirmed they’ll hit the road next year.

In June, frontman Steven Tyler said the band would embark on their final run of shows next year. Though guitarist Joe Perry said it had been discussed over the years, he recently admitted that he can’t ever imagine calling it quits.

Now Kramer tells Culture Map: “As far as I know there is no farewell tour.”

When asked why Tyler had announced send-off plans, he replies: “Because it was something we were talking about, and he has a habit of projecting on things that haven’t been completed yet.”

Tyler recently voiced his concerns over Perry’s health after the guitarist collapsed while performing with the Hollywood Vampires in New York in July – though the guitarist returned to the stage after taking time out on doctor’s orders.

Tyler said: “He’s always asking me to do three, four shows in a row. I can’t – I’ll blow my voice out. I know how to maintain my career, my health. I don’t think he knows how to.”

Tyler also suggested that “someone’s overbooking” the Hollywood Vampires, adding: “I think they’re all little burnt. I think they may need to look at that. Not young any more, you know?”

Aerosmith will commence their South American tour next week.

Sep 17: Del Mar Kaaboo Festival, CA

Sep 29: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar Bogota, Colombia

Oct 02: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 05: Cordoba Estado De Corodba, Argentina

Oct 08: Buenos Aires Estadio Unico La Plata, Argentina

Oct 11: Alegre Anfiteatro Beira Rio Porto Alegre, Brazil

Oct 15: Sao Paulo Anfiteatro Beira Rio Porto, Brazil

Oct 18: Santa Cruz De La Sierra Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera, Bolivia

Oct 21: Recife Classic Hall, Brazil

Oct 24: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Oct 27: Arena Ciudad De Mexico City, Mexico

