Rammstein release their own tequila

Rammstein have launched their own tequila.

Made and bottled by hand especially for the German metal icons, the liqueur comes wrapped in a leather case which laces up the back – and includes a 260 gram, cast-iron cap featuring a 3D version of the band’s logo.

It’s described as, “A Tequila Reposado from Mexico which has been aged in French oak barrels for at least eight months.

“Conserved fruit and agave aromas are paired with vanilla and caramel notes in this Reposado, that is silky smooth with a sweet aftertaste. The colour is bright golden yellow.”

The tequila is not Rammstein’s first foray into the drinks market – the band also launched their own vodka in 2014, which is also available on Rammstein’s website.

In other related news, Iron Maiden recently shared a video of their Red ’N’ Black beer leaving the Robinsons Brewery – a beer which follows their original Trooper, released in 2014, and the stronger 666 edition that arrived in 2015.

Earlier this week, Rammstein keyboardist Christian ‘Flake’ Lorenz says the band are working on new music – but they’re not certain how close they are to recording the studio follow-up to 2009’s Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da.

He said: “We wanted to show the world that we’re still together and that we’re playing and making new music.

“We’ve started to compile ideas for songs and develop them as a band. It’s difficult to say how far along we are, because a lot of the time everything seems to be going well – and then there are days and we just want to start the process all over again.”

Rammstein will perform at Santiago’s Rockout Fest in Chile tonight (September 3), Sao Paulo’s Maximus Festival on September 7 and Buenos Aires’ Ciudad Del Rock festival in Argentina on September 10.

