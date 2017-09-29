Joey Jordison's Vimic announce one-off London show

The Joey Jordison-led band Vimic have announced a string of European tour dates for November, including a show at The 100 Club in London on November 15. Tickets are available now.

Vimic will be releasing their debut album Open Your Omen next year, which Joey put together when it was recovering from Acute Transverse Myelitis.

“It’s literally what saved me and helped me get back to where I’m healthier than ever,” says Joey, about the upcoming album. “These guys and this album pushed me to not only re-learn how to walk, but to be able play the drums again. Open Your Omen is the rebirth of the rest of my life.”

The 100 Club show will mark Joey’s first public appearance in the UK since he won the Golden God award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods last year.

Joey’s other band Sinsaenum released a video today for new track Ashes.

