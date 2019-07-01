Joe Satriani: door is always open for Chickenfoot reunion

Joe Satriani hasn’t ruled out reuniting Chickenfoot, the supergroup he formed with Sammy Hagar, ex-Van Halen guitarist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

“The door is always open, because there's a true connection between the four of us, and we'd all do it in a second,” Satriani told Detroit’s WRIF radio station.

Chickenfoot have been largely inactive since 2012, following the tour for their confusingly-named second album, Chickenfoot III. The original line-up reunited for two shows in 2016, and again for a short set at a benefit gig the following year. They also released a new track, Divine Termination, on the 2017 compilation album Best + Live, but scheduling issues have prevented a full-blown reunion from happening.

"We’re a very close-knit circle of friends and co-workers, and we're always talking about, ‘Maybe we can do this. Maybe we can do that,’” said Satriani. “We were pretty close to doing that Huntington Beach thing (a benefit show put together by Hagar earlier this year), but it turned out my recording schedule created a conflict.

“If I know Sam, when he says, ‘Look, next year I'm taking off’ — that's what he says, like, every year — and after about, I'd say about an hour and a half of the year, January 1st, at 1:30 in the morning, he'll call me up and say, ‘Hey, I've got an idea [to] get the band back together.’ So you never know.”

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony play in The Circle, who released their debut studio album, Space Between, last month. Hagar recently admitted that he hoped a reunion with his former band Van Halen would never happen.

“I’m afraid if I ever reached out and really tried to contact Ed and Al, they would think that I was trying to get back in the band or I was trying to do a reunion,” Hagar told Classic Rock. “And I'm not. I am so content with The Circle – we play the Van Halen songs that I wrote with Ed as good as anybody, but I’m happy to have just five or six Van Halen songs in my set. It's almost like I don't want to be asked to do because I’d feel like I had to do it, but I don’t really want to. I'm sorry I don’t.”