Joe Satriani - What Happens Next album review

It’s hard to still startle the listener the way a young Joe Satriani once did. Not because he might have lost his spur or rhythm – in truth, his playing has become even more dense and spectacular with time – but it’s in the familiarity. Everyone assumes they know Joe Satriani and his pyrotechnic playing.

What Happens Next is another dazzling set of virtuosity, verve and light and shade, especially brilliant in the delicate Cherry Blossoms, the melodious Righteous and the driven Headrush. However, the ace he’s played this time is enlisting Glenn Hughes and Chad Smith as his backing band. It gives the record a cohesiveness and energy, the trio driving the song home every single time and sounding all the better for it.

Who knows, maybe Glenn can sing on the next one and we wouldn’t all have to wonder if we’ll ever see another Chickenfoot record.