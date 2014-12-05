Joe Perry unveils 4-track Christmas record

Joe Perry has released a four-track Christmas EP featuring versions of classic festive songs.

The Aerosmith guitarist has released Joe Perry’s Merry Christmas via Unison Music Group and has roped in actor Johnny Deep to play rhythm guitar.

It features versions of White Christmas, Silent Night, Santa Claus Is Back In Town and Run Run Rudolph. Two of the songs are instrumentals.

Perry found time after his book tour for his memoir Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith, which was released in October.

The EP is available now via Unison’s web site or on iTunes.

Perry says: “I have wanted to do a Christmas CD with Aerosmith for years, but it seems we never have the time to record one. When my book tour ended, the timing was right.

“We were in LA with access to a studio with some really talented friends and it all fell together. I was finally able to record some Christmas classics for the fans.

“The two instrumentals are among the 10 most popular Christmas songs. Almost everyone knows the lyrics to Silent Night and White Christmas, so we treated them as songs that people could sing along to, while staying close to the classic versions everyone knows.

“The two vocal songs, Santa’s Back In Town and Run Run Rudolph are rockers made famous by Elvis and Chuck Berry. They are probably less well known so you would have to hear the lyrics to know they are Christmas songs. They are two of my favourite holiday songs.”