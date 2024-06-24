Joe Bonamassa announces 2025 UK arena tour

Blues rock whizz Joe Bonamassa has announced a UK arena tour for 2025. The five-date trek kicks off the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on April 21, and climaxes at the Brighton Centre on April 27. Bonamassa has also announced a pair of mainland European shows in the Czech Republic and Belgium.

A pre-sale will begin tomorrow (June 26) at 10am, while tickets go on general sale at the same time this Friday from Joe's website and via Gigantic. Full dates below.

“I am looking forward to touring the UK again,” says Joe. “UK audiences have always been supportive of my music. The fans are always energetic and enthusiastic."

Bonamassa's US your schedule kicks off at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, DE, on July 17.

In other JoBo news. the guitarist has hooked up with music retailer Reverb to release Welcome Back To Nerdville, a sequel to their 2016 mini-documentary Welcome Back To Nerdville, which finds Bonamassa's collection of vintage guitars to be even nerdier than before.

Joe Bonamassa's latest album, Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, was released on Friday.

Jore Bonamassa US tour 2024

Jul 17: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE

Jul 19: Bangor Savings Amphitheater, ME

Aug 02: Albuquerque Sandia Casino Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 06: Omaha Orpheum Theatre, NB

Aug 08: Topeka Performing Arts Center, KA

Aug 09: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort, OK

Aug 10: Jackson Thalia Mara Hall, MS

Aug 12: Birmingham BJCC Concert Hall, AL

Aug 14: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Aug 16: Evansville Aiken Theatre, IN

Aug 17: Indianapolis Murat Theatre At Old National Centre, IN

Aug 18: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Aug 20: Dayton Fraze Pavilion, OH

Aug 21: Hershey Hershey Theatre, PE

Aug 23: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Aug 24: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Aug 25: Rochester West Herr Auditorium Theatre, NY

Aug 27: Albany Palace Theatre Albany, NY

Aug 29: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Aug 30: Hampton Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Aug 31: Hampton Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Oct 26: Henderson Lee's Family Forum, NV

Oct 28: Santa Barbara Granada Theatre, CA

Oct 30: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Casino, CA

Nov 01: Tucson Linda Ronstadt Music Hall At Tucson Convention Center, AZ

Nov 02: Phoenix Financial Theatre, AZ

Nov 03: Long Beach Terrace Theater At Long Beach Convention Center, CA

Nov 05: San Diego Civic Theatre, CA

Nov 07: San Jose Civic, CA

Nov 08: Sacramento Performing Arts Center, CA

Nov 09: Reno Grand Sierra Theatre, NV

Nov 12: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Nov 13: Boise Morrison Center For The Performing Arts, ID

Nov 16: Salt Lake City George S. And Dolores Dore Eccles Theater, UT

Nov 17: Cheyenne Civic Center, WY

Nov 19: Wichita Park City Arena, KA

Nov 20: Springfield Juanita K. Hams Hall, MO

Nov 22: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Nov 23: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Nov 26: Springfield Sanga Auditorium, IL

Nov 27: Appleton Thrivent Financial Hall At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, WI

Nov 29: Davenport Adler Theatre, IA

Nov 30: Des Moines Des Moines Civic Center, IA

Tickets are on sale now.

Jo Bonamassa European Tour 2025

Apr 21: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

Apr 23: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Apr 25: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 27: Brighton Centre, UK

May 02: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic

May 10: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium