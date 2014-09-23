Bonamassa in studio play

Joe Bonamassa has posted the fourth in a series of videos shot during the making of 16th album Different Shades Of Blue.

He recently explained: “It’s been a while since I’ve been involved in the writing on an entire album”. So I decided I wanted to make a completely original blues album. I’ve really had to push myself to make everything I do better than the last project. I know the fans expect it. And I feel like I owe it to the fans to give them an original record after all these years.”

Amongst the songwriters helping with the project were Journey’s Jonathan Cain, and James House, who’s written for country stars Dwight Yoakam and Martina McBride.

Different Shades Of Blue is on sale now via Provogue Records. Bonamassa and band play four shows at London’s Eventim Apollo next year, on Mach 17, 19, 20 and 21.