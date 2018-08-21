Joe Bonamassa shares Evil Mama studio video

Joe Bonamassa - Redemption 1. Evil Mama

2. King Bee Shakedown

3. Molly O'

4. Deep In The Blues Again

5. Self-Inflicted Wounds

6. Pick Up The Pieces

7. The Ghost Of Macon Jones

8. Just 'Cos You Can Don't Mean You Should

9. Redemption

10. I’ve Got Some Mind Over What Matters

11. Stronger Now In Broken Places

12. Love Is A Gamble

Joe Bonamassa has shared a video for his new single Evil Mama.

It’s the latest track taken from the vocalist and guitarist’s upcoming album Redemption, which is set to arrive on September 21 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group in Europe and through J&R Adventures in North America.

Bonamassa previously revealed King Bee Shakedown and the title track.

Redemption is described as Bonamassa’s “most ambitious and diverse” album to date, with the vocalist and guitarist adding: “I’m going through some other stuff in my life I didn’t expect to be going through.

“It’s a rising, it’s contrition, it’s acceptance, it’s everything. It’s painful, but knowing that there’s a rising coming.

“I really feel the new material is deeper, lyrically and musically. We try to get a little deeper every time we come out.”

Bonamassa again hooked up with producer Kevin Shirley, with the record featuring a range of musicians and vocalists, including Anton Fig, Michael Rhodes, Reese Wynans, Lee Thornburg, Paulie Cerra, Gary Pinto, Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae, Juanita Tippins, Kenny Greenberg and Doug Lancio.

Bonamassa will head out on tour across Europe from next month.

Joe Bonamassa - Redemption

Joe Bonamassa 2018 European tour dates

Sep 22: Helsinki Helsingin Jäähalli, Finland

Sep 24: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Sep 26: Gothenburg Lisebergshallen, Sweden

Sep 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Sep 29: Copenhagen Operaen, Denmark

Oct 01: Rostock Stadthalle, Germany

Oct 02: Oberhausen König-Pilsener-Arena, Germany

Oct 03: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Oct 05: Fulda Esperantohalle, Germany

Oct 06: Wetzlar Rittal Arena, Germany

Oct 08: Neu-Ulm Ratiopharm Arena, Germany

Oct 11: Plymouth Pavilions, UK

Oct 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 13: Bournemouth International Centre, UK