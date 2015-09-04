Joe Bonamassa releases Trouble Town live video

Joe Bonamassa has released a live video of Trouble Town.

It’s taken from his DVD Live At Radio City Music Hall, recorded at the iconic New York venue in January.

Bonamassa recently described the experience as a dream come true, adding: “I’m honoured by a lot of things in my career, but as a born New Yorker, getting the opportunity to play the world’s premier concert theatre will always be something to look back on and cherish.”

The pack includes over 75 minutes of music, based on his half-acoustic, half-electric set. It includes two newly-recorded songs, nine previously unreleased live tracks, over two hours of video, a 45-minute documentary and a 40-page collector’s book.

Live At Radio City Music Hall is released on October 2 via Mascot Label Group. Bonamassa tours the UK in October.