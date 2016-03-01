Joe Bonamassa extends British Blues Explosion tour

Joe Bonamassa has extended his Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour.

In January he announced the run of shows focusing on the work of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, saying: “If it wasn’t for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the blues may never have exploded into rock music as we know it today – and indeed may have passed into history.”

Now he’s extended the tour with additional dates in Ireland and Europe. Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 4 (Friday) with a fan presale available 48 hours earlier.

Bonamassa will play three UK shows later this month, and he launches latest album Blues Of Desperation on March 25.

Salute To The British Blues Explosion dates

Jun 29: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jun 30: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jul 02: Preston Hogton Tower, UK

Jul 03: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Jul 05: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time Festival, UK

Jul 08: Nottinghamshire Newark Castle, UK

Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands

Jul 12: Neumunster Abbey, Luxembourg

Jul 16: Peer Festival, Belgium