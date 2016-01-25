Bonamassa in Clapton, Beck, Page tribute tour

Joe Bonamassa will play a five-date UK tour in July, paying tribute to the leading lights of the 1960s British blues boom.

He describes the shows as a “homage to the music of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page,” adding: “If it wasn’t for certain British musicians, the blues may never have exploded into rock music as we know it today – and indeed, may have passed into history.”

If follows a brief UK tour in March, with two dates added to one that was rescheduled from last year. Bonamassa will release his second album of all-original material, Blues Of Desperation, on March 25.

July tickets go on sale on January 29 (Friday) with a fan pre-sale available on January 26. In between the two runs, Bonamassa also has dates in Germany and the US in March and April.

Salute to the British Blues Explosion tour

Jul 02: Preston Hogton Tower

Jul 03: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Jul 05: Bristol Colston Hall

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time Festival

Jul 08: Nottinghamshire Newark Castle

