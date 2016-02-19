Bonamassa issues Drive video

Joe Bonamassa has premiered his video for Drive with TeamRock – and he’s also offering the song as a free download.

Drive appears on his upcoming album Blues Of Desperation, set for release on March 25. Bonamassa recently said: “I want people to hear my evolution as a blues-rock musician – somebody who isn’t resting on accomplishments, who is always pushing forward and thinking about how music can evolve.”

He’ll perform three shows in the UK next month, then return in July for five concerts entitled Salute To The British Blues Explosion, designed as a “homage to the music of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.”

Joe Bonamassa pring UK tour

Mar 19: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 20: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 21: Plymouth Pavilions

Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour

Jul 02: Preston Hogton Tower

Jul 03: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Jul 05: Bristol Colston Hall

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time Festival

Jul 08: Nottinghamshire Newark Castle