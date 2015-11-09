Bonamassa lists spring UK dates

Joe Bonamassa has confirmed three UK shows for March next year.

One is a rescheduled date from the Bournemouth show he was forced to postpone last month as a result of ill health, while two are brand-new appointments.

Tickets will be available via a fan presale ay 9am on November 10 (Tuesday) with general sales going ahead at the same time on November 13 (Friday).

Bonamassa, who launches his latest North American tour this week, continues to support 2014 album Different Shades Of Blue – his first-ever record consisting entirely of original material.

He said last year: “I’ve really had to push myself to make everything I do better than the last project. I know the fans expect it. And I feel like I owe them an original record after all these years.”

Tickets for the original Bournemouth appearance remain valid, and some seats are still available for the fresh date.

Bonamassa UK spring tour

Mar 19: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 20: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 21: Plymouth Pavilions