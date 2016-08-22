Joanne Shaw Taylor issues Dyin' To Know video

Joanne Shaw Taylor is premiering the lyric video for her track Dyin’ To Know exclusively with TeamRock.

The song is the opening track on Taylor’s upcoming fifth album Wild, set for release on September 30 via her own label Axehouse Music.

She says: “Dyin’ To Know is about addiction – that compulsion to repeatedly do something that has a negative impact on your life, whether that be alcohol, drugs a bad relationship.

“Sometimes you can’t walk away even though you should and are willing to let that something kill you. Where does this road go, you’re dying to know.

“For me this song musically has the most in common with my previous catalogue but lyrically it moves outside of my usual topics and with the addition the vocal harmonies feels a little different.”

Shaw previously told TeamRock she had always intended to work as an independent artist rather than be tied to deal with a record label. She left Roof Records before starting work on Wild.

She said: “It is maybe the control freak in me, but this is where I always wanted to end up – as a totally independent artist.

“When I first got signed by Dave Stewart, it was to a major label and later I was very happy with with decision to sign to Roof. But my audience is on the road, I will never have a hit no.1 record.

“I think being on my own gives me a better platform to represent myself.”

Joanne Shaw Taylor Wild album art

Joanne Shaw Taylor Wild tracklist

Dyin’ To Know Ready To Roll Get You Back No Reason To Stay Wild Is The Wind Wanna Be My Lover I’m In Chains I Wish I Could Wish You Back My Heart’s Got A Mind Of Its Own Nothin’ To Lose Summertime

Aug 22: BattleCreek Music Factory, MI (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 24: Whitesburg Appalshop Theatre, KY (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 25: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 27: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL (with Glenn Hughes)

Aug 31: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Sep 02: Las Vegas Count’s Vam’d, NV (with Glenn Hughes)

Sep 03: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA (with Glenn Hughes)

Oct 14: Tavistock Wharf, UK

Oct 15: Cardiff Globe, UK

Oct 16: Bristol Fleece, UK

Oct 17: Worcester Huntingdon Hall, UK

Oct 20: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 21: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Oct 22: Southport The Atkinson, UK

Oct 23: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn, UK

Oct 26: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Oct 27: Stockton On Tees ARC, UK

Oct 28: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall, UK

Oct 29: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree, UK

Oct 31: Bury The Met, UK

Nov 02: Southampton The Brook, UK

Nov 03: Brighton Komedia, UK

Nov 05: Bury St Edmunds The Apex, UK

Nov 30: Hamburg Downtown Bluesclub, Germany

Dec 01: Dortmund Piano, Germany

Dec 02: Esslingen Kulturzentrum, Germany

Dec 03: Cologne Yard Club, Germany

Dec 06: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 07: Bremen Meisenfrei, Germany

Dec 09: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Dec 10: Joldelund Guitar Heroes Festival, Germany

Dec 10: Munich Ampere, Germany

Dec 13: Amsterdam Paradiso Kleine, Netherlands

Dec 14: Arnhem Luxorlive, Netherlands

Dec 15: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands

Dec 16: Drachten Iduna, Netherlands

Dec 17: Dordrecht Poppodium Bibelot, Netherlands

Dec 18: Venlo Poppodium Grenswerk, Netherlands

Jan 19: Gateshead Sage

Jan 20: Glasgow ABC

Jan 21: Manchester A2

Jan 26: Sheffield City Hall

Jan 27: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jan 28: Birmingham Town Hall

