Joanne Shaw Taylor 'let out the demons' on new album Wild

Joanne Shaw Taylor says her upcoming fifth album Wild documents her “closing the chapter on one relationship and starting a new chapter on another.”
Wild is set for release on September 30 via Taylor’s Axehouse Music label and is available for pre-order now, and the blues artists admits it deals with some very personal subject matter.
She tells TeamRock: “I ended a pretty big relationship a couple of years ago and started one just before this album, so I had a lot of stuff I wanted to channel.
“I taught myself to write music so it has always been very therapeutic for me. And that leads to the music being very authentic.”
That authenticity is important to Taylor, who says it’s the only way she knows how to write music and play the guitar.
She adds: “When you want to get up there and play for people, it’s very important that there is an authenticity in what you’re playing and singing, I think.
“I like having something that I want to say, getting a few demons out.”
Having been discovered as a teenager by Eurythmics man Dave Stewart, Taylor’s start in the music business could not have got off to a more conspicuous start.
But she left her former label Roof Records ahead of starting work on Wild and says she always wanted to be an independent artist – a position that also links to the theme of authenticity.
“It is maybe the control freak in me, but this is where I always wanted to end up – as a totally independent artist,” Taylor says.
“When I first got signed by Dave Stewart, it was to a major label and later I was very happy with with decision to sign to Roof. But my audience is on the road, I will never have a hit no.1 record.
“I think being on my own gives me a better platform to represent myself.”
- Swedish police hunt festival gang who carried out 35 sexual assaults
- Ginger Baker recovering ‘miraculously’ after heart surgery and fall
- Queen, Pink Floyd, Beatles head up best selling albums of all time in the UK
- Primus frontman Les Claypool launches SeaPop soft drink
With Wild, Taylor’s ambition is to keep her loyal fanbase on side while hopefully also appealing to a new audience.
She says: “I would of course like to keep expanding my fan base. I hope the existing fans like it because that’s very important to me, but you always want to make new fans.
“But basically I get to write and play music for a living without having to work behind a bar, which is in itself a small miracle. I get to work with amazing people and play really loud and obnoxious guitar solos. That’s amazing to me.”
Taylor is on the road with Joe Bonamassa on his Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour and she has also just announced a UK headline tour for January of next year.
Tour Dates
|Thursday, July 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Greenwich Music Time
|London, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Newark Castle
|Newark-On-Trent, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, July 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Abbey Neumunster
|Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|Friday, July 15, 2016 at 6:00PM
|STADE DES BURGONDES
|Saint Julien En Genevois, France
|Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bluesrock Festival
|Bredene-Aan-Zee, Belgium
|Saturday, July 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Fargo Blues Festival
|Fargo, United States
|Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Opinion Brewery
|Newport, United States
|Sunday, July 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Opinion Brewing Company
|Newport, United States
|Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Arroweed @ AVI Casino
|Laughlin, United States
|Tuesday, August 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, United States
|Wednesday, August 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Kavanaugh's Hilltop
|Rock Island, United States
|Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Blues Festival
|Stafford Springs, United States
|Tuesday, August 9, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Rams Head On Stage
|Annapolis, United States
|Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|B.B. King Blues Club & Grill
|New York, United States
|Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Blue Ocean
|Salisbury Beach, United States
|Saturday, August 13, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bull Run Restaurant
|Shirley, United States
|Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Chan’s
|Woonsocket, United States
|Monday, August 15, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Iron Works
|Buffalo, United States
|Tuesday, August 16, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, United States
|Thursday, August 18, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Sellersville Theater 1894
|Sellersville, United States
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Gators Lounge
|Jeannette, United States
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rascals
|Albany, United States
|Saturday, August 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Foundry
|Lakewood, United States
|Sunday, August 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Token Lounge
|Dearborn Heights, United States
|Monday, August 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Music Factory
|Battle Creek, United States
|Wednesday, August 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Appalshop Theatre
|Whitesburg, United States
|Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Reggies Rock Club
|Chicago, United States
|Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Reggies Rock Club
|Chicago, United States
|Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Ritz
|San Jose, United States
|Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Ritz
|San Jose, United States
|Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, United States
|Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 8:30PM
|Brick by Brick
|San Diego, United States
|Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Count's Vam'd
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Whisky A Go Go
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, October 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Wharf
|Tavistock, United Kingdom
|Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Globe
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Fleece
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Monday, October 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Huntingdon Hall
|Worcester, United Kingdom
|Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 6:30PM
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Friday, October 21, 2016 at 7:30PM
|The Live Rooms
|Chester, United Kingdom
|Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Atkinson
|Southport, United Kingdom
|Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
|Shrewsbury, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 7:45PM
|ARC
|Stockton-On-Tees, United Kingdom
|Friday, October 28, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Carnegie Hall.
|Dunfermline, United Kingdom
|Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 7:30PM
|The Lemon Tree
|Aberdeen, United Kingdom
|Monday, October 31, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Met
|Bury, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 8:00PM
|The Brook
|Southampton, United Kingdom
|Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 7:30PM
|Brighton Komedia
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Harpenden Public Halls
|Herts, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Apex
|Bury St. Edmunds, Uk
|Friday, November 18, 2016 at 8:30PM
|Le Forum
|Vaureal, France
|Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 8:30PM
|l'Océanis
|Ploemeur, France
|Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 5:30PM
|LA GRANDE OURSE
|St Agathon, France
|Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 3:30PM
|LA TRAVERSE
|Cleon, France
|Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Downtown Bluesclub
|Hamburg, Germany
|Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Piano
|Dortmund, Germany
|Friday, December 2, 2016 at 8:30PM
|Kulturzentrum
|Esslingen Am Neckar, Germany
|Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Yard Club
|Cologne, Germany
|Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Colos-Saal
|Aschaffenburg, Germany
|Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Meisenfrei
|Bremen, Germany
|Friday, December 9, 2016 at 9:00PM
|Blues Garage
|Isernhagen, Germany
|Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 7:00PM
|GUITAR HEROES FESTIVAL
|Joldelund, Germany
|Monday, December 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Ampere
|Munich, Germany
|Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Paradiso Kleine Zaal
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|luxorlive
|Arnhem, Netherlands
|Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Burgerweeshuis
|Deventer, Netherlands
|Friday, December 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Iduna
|Drachten, Netherlands
|Saturday, December 17, 2016 at 9:00PM
|Poppodium Bibelot
|Dordrecht, Netherlands
|Sunday, December 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Poppodium Grenswerk
|Venlo, Netherlands
|Friday, January 6, 2017 at 7:00AM
|Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea
|Tampa, United States
|Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 8:00PM
|Sage Two
|Gateshead, United Kingdom
|Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:00PM
|ABC 1 - Celtic Connections
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Manchester Academy 2
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Butlins Live Music
|Bognor Regis, United Kingdom
|Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Sheffield City Hall Ballroom
|Sheffield, United Kingdom
|Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7:00PM
|O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Birmingham Town Hall
|Birmingham, United Kingdom