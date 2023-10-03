Jo Quail and Jon Gomm announce joint UK tour for December and January

Prog's favourite cellist composer Jo Quail has teamed up with UK guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm for a series of live dates around the UK in December and January.

The Prallel Worlds tour, which starts at Southampton's 1865 on December 7 and runs through to Leeds Old Wollen on January 27 also includes three nights at Bristol's The Gryphon.

"Virtuosic is one word to describe a performance from Jon, but does not come close to conveying the emotion and intent that threads through every song; awe-inspiring technical brilliance serving the music he creates," Quail enthuses about her new touring companion. "As two soloists, Jon and I share some similarities, yet we have strong individual musical identities, and to bring our worlds together for these unique concerts is an immensely exciting prospect."

"In Jo Quail I've found a musician who shares my vision of striving to use one instrument, and a load of technique, to create a sound as big and deep and detailed as possible, to build a world around the listener," adds Gomm. "Hopefully the two of us on the same show will be a fairly epic experience."

Parallel Worlds UK tour dates:

Dec 7: Southampton 1865

Dec 8: Brighton The Arch

Dec 9: Frome The Tree House

Dec 10: Gloucester Guildhall

Dec 11: Swansea Sin City

Dec 13: Bristol The Gryphon

Dec 14: Bristol The Gryphon

Dec 15: Bristol The Gryphon

Dec 16: Worcester St. Swithun's

Dec 17: Manchester Deaf Institute

Jan 26: London Oslo

Jan 27: Leeds Old Woollen

