Jo Quail and Jon Gomm announce joint UK tour for December and January

Cellist Jo Quail and acoustic guitarist Jon Gomm take their Parallel Worlds tour in the road late this year

Prog's favourite cellist composer Jo Quail has teamed up with UK guitar virtuoso Jon Gomm for a series of live dates around the UK in December and January.

The Prallel Worlds tour, which starts at Southampton's 1865 on December 7 and runs through to Leeds Old Wollen on January 27 also includes three nights at Bristol's The Gryphon.

"Virtuosic is one word to describe a performance from Jon, but does not come close to conveying the emotion and intent that threads through every song; awe-inspiring technical brilliance serving the music he creates," Quail enthuses about her new touring companion. "As two soloists, Jon and I share some similarities, yet we have strong individual musical identities, and to bring our worlds together for these unique concerts is an immensely exciting prospect." 

"In Jo Quail I've found a musician who shares my vision of striving to use one instrument, and a load of technique, to create a sound as big and deep and detailed as possible, to build a world around the listener," adds Gomm. "Hopefully the two of us on the same show will be a fairly epic experience." 

Parallel Worlds UK tour dates:
Dec 7: Southampton 1865
Dec 8: Brighton The Arch
Dec 9: Frome The Tree House
Dec 10: Gloucester Guildhall
Dec 11: Swansea Sin City
Dec 13: Bristol The Gryphon
Dec 14: Bristol The Gryphon
Dec 15: Bristol The Gryphon
Dec 16: Worcester St. Swithun's
Dec 17: Manchester Deaf Institute
Jan 26: London Oslo
Jan 27: Leeds Old Woollen

Get tickets.

