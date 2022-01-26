Jo Beth Young announces new single Brigid for February

Jo Beth Young, who has previously recorded as both Talitha Rise and RISE, is to release a brand new single Brigid through Wildness Rising Records on February 4. it will be the first single from her upcoming album Broken Spells, which will be released later this year.

The new single is inspired by the Celtic goddess Brigid, the Goddess of Healers, Poets, Smiths, Childbirth and Inspiration, and sees young exploring a more electro-folk direction.

"I wrote and created Brigid very late at night on Imbolc Eve itself last year (St. Brigid’s festival on February 1st)," explains Young. "I had been working on the new album for some months and hit a real wall in inspiration, especially production wise. For some reason that night, and maybe it was because of it being Imbolc itself, I felt a new energy and started experimenting with loops and beats, something I’d never attempted before.

"Content wise, It’s as close to a love song as I might ever write and is about finally breaking through and getting out of dark time or rut or finally uniting or reuniting with someone or something that you feel deeply connected to on soul level. Imbolc is when Persephone is said to come out of the underworld and bring spring to the earth each year. Part of Brigid’s folklore is that she will knock on the door three times that night and if you let her in you let healing and the spring into your life also. It felt very apt and after all of us have been through such a strange time on the planet, it felt like an omen of hope and that there really may be something to look forward to."

Brigid features Devon based Cellist Ben Roberts (Abrasive Trees, Evi Vine), beat maker and producer Matt Blackie, and Youngd co-collaborater John Reed from the Nightsong project on lap steel. All the parts were recorded at a distance between the UK and the cottage Young was living in at the time in the West of Ireland.

Brigid will be available on all major streaming platforms but will also include a deluxe release on Young's MusicGlue site as a digital deluxe version on MP3 and WAV format.

Pre-save Brigid.