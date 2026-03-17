Heart singer Ann Wilson has announced a nine-date tour to support the release of the upcoming documentary In My Voice. The film, which is narrated by Wilson, traces her journey from childhood to stardom with Heart, and draws from her archive of home movies, photographs and journals as well as previously unseen footage from her years with the band.

"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it,” says Wilson. "It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along."

The run of dates kicks off at The Neptune in Seattle, WA, on May 11, and wraps up on June 6 at the City Winery in Boston, MA. The film will be screened on each date, followed by a Q&A with Wilson and director Barbara Hall.

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“To be honest, I really felt like we deserve to know her story," Hall tells Variety. "She’s the front and centre, the songwriter, and she started the band a few years before her sister joined. Her stories were really compelling.

"We don’t think anything about, ‘Oh, here’s a documentary about Levon Helm, and here’s one about Robbie Robertson,’ even though they were in a band together, right? Or ‘Here’s one about John Phillips’; even though he was part of the Mamas and the Papas, he had a bigger life than just that."

"I think that the way this movie is made, it’s not a whitewash," adds Wilson. "There’s a lot of stuff covered and we don’t try and hide anything. So it might be difficult for people to come up with questions to ask because we don’t really leave anything out. But I’m sure there are a couple of things that are so juicy that people will want to get into it more.”

Full dates below.

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Ann Wilson | In My Voice (Teaser) - YouTube Watch On

Ann Wilson: In My Voice Q&A Screenings

May 11: Seattle The Neptune, WA

May 12: Vancouver Rio Theatre, BC

May 17: Chicago City Winery, IL

May 18: Cleveland Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, OH

May 20: Nashville City Winery, TN

May 27: New York City Winery, NY

May 29: Bethel Bethel Woods Events Center, NY

May 30: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Jun 01: Boston City Winery, MA