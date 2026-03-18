"The view is always better when you leave the wasteland behind." Rising Irish artist Sister Ghost channels Patti Smith and Kate Bush on new EP Oracle, lines up UK shows

Sister Ghost, aka Derry musician Shannon Delores O’Neill, has announced details of her new EP, Oracle.



Oracle is described by Sister Ghost as "a powerful testament to the strength found in truth and the fire of starting over."



"It’s a visceral exploration of clarity and renewal," she adds, "a sonic realisation that the view is always better when you leave 'the wasteland' behind."

The four track EP - featuring the songs Incantation, Crashland, Embers and Not Your Toy - was recorded in Los Angeles, California with producer Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Veruca Salt) and drummer Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle, Devo).

Following on from the February release of Not Your Toy, the EP's second single Embers is released today.

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The song is described by O’Neill as "an honest exploration of 'right person, wrong timing' where the necessity of growth eclipses the comfort of the past."



Its chorus runs: "Embers are still glowing / But I gotta let em go / I cannot grow with them."



Listen below:

Sister Ghost - Embers (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

In addition, Sister Ghost has lined up UK shows in support of the EP.

She will play:

Apr 22: London Hope and Anchor

Apr 25: Glasgow Bar Bloc

Apr 26: Edinburgh The Wee Red Bar



Tickets are on sale here.



A spectral fusion of art-rock and dark power-pop, Sister Ghost is for fans of '90s alt-rock and fearless female voices such as Patti Smith, Stevie Nicks, Kate Bush, and Liz Phair. She is one of the emerging Irish artists Louder recommends you listen to in 2026.



Beyond the stage, Shannon Delores O’Neill is also a change-maker: in 2016, she founded Girls Rock! NI, a grassroots music initiative empowering young women and gender-expansive musicians across the North of Ireland—a movement that continues to grow.