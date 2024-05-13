Jimmy Eat World reveal UK and Europe winter tour plans

Jimmy Eat World to return to Europe with Pup in tow

Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World have lined up a short run of shows in the UK and Europe for November.

The Arizona emo quartet will kick off their 2024 European vacation with a gig at Berlin's Columbiahalle on November 7, and play dates in Wiesbaden, Oberhausen, Amsterdam, Glasgow and Manchester, before rounding off the trek with their biggest ever headline show in London, at the Alexandra Palace, on November 15. 

The full schedule is as follows:

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 08: Wiesbaden Schlachihof, Germany
Nov 09: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Nov 11: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 14: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK
Nov 15: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Pup will supper Jim Adkins' band at all shows.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 17) at 10am, with a presale available from 10am on May 14, here.

Jimmy Eat World recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their classic album Clarity with the release of Clarity: Phoenix Sessions, recorded live during one of their 2021 livestream events. The band are currently working on new material in the studio.

