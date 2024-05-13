Jimmy Eat World reveal UK and Europe winter tour plans

Jimmy Eat World have lined up a short run of shows in the UK and Europe for November.

The Arizona emo quartet will kick off their 2024 European vacation with a gig at Berlin's Columbiahalle on November 7, and play dates in Wiesbaden, Oberhausen, Amsterdam, Glasgow and Manchester, before rounding off the trek with their biggest ever headline show in London, at the Alexandra Palace, on November 15.

The full schedule is as follows:

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 08: Wiesbaden Schlachihof, Germany

Nov 09: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Nov 11: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 15: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Pup will supper Jim Adkins' band at all shows.



Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 17) at 10am, with a presale available from 10am on May 14, here.

Jimmy Eat World recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their classic album Clarity with the release of Clarity: Phoenix Sessions, recorded live during one of their 2021 livestream events. The band are currently working on new material in the studio.

Announcing 2024 UK & EU tour dates!! We'll be joined by special guest @puptheband each night. Tickets go on sale Friday, 17 May at 10am local time.7 November 2024Berlin, DEColumbiahallehttps://t.co/CwI2YJ3IHX8 November 2024Wiesbaden, DESchlachthofhttps://t.co/Ns6T76a2o4… pic.twitter.com/tKoGMoZDopMay 13, 2024