JFDR celebrates new record deal with video for lush new single The Orchid

By Jerry Ewing
published

Icelandic solo artist JFDR has just signed to Houndstooth Records

(Image credit: Dora Duna)

Icelandic solo artist JFDR celebrates signing to Houndstooth Records with the release of a video for her lush new single The Orchid, which you can watch below.

Better known as singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist, Jófríður Ákadóttir, she began her career in Reykjavik and over the past 12 years has released twelve records, including as a member of Pascal Pinon & Samaris and collaborated with musicians such as Ólafur Arnalds and Damien Rice, scored the award-winning Icelandic film Backyard Village.

“I call all my songs orchids, " says Ákadóttir of her new single. "I am obsessed with the flower. It’s a very cunning flower, its beauty has led it to become the most popular plant or flower in the world. It symbolises (among other things) fertility, and I was thinking a lot about rebirth and a new beginning. Fertility, creativity, beauty and mystery are all embodied by the orchid.”

The ethereal video has been directed by Joseph Burgesshe  while the son was, produced by Ákadóttir and Joshua Wilkinson and mixed by Shahzad Ismaily.

(Image credit: Houndstooth Records)
