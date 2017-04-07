Jethro Tull’s Songs From The Wood gets 40th anniversary release

Jethro Tull’s 1977 album Songs From The Wood is to receive a deluxe edition to mark its 40th anniversary.

It will be released on May 19 via Parlophone Records and will be presented on 3CD, 2DVD and comes with a 96-page book.

The first disc features the original album remixed by Steven Wilson, while discs two and three are made up of 22 live songs. These were recorded at Maryland’s Capital Centre on November 21, 1977, and The Boston Garden on December 6 the same year.

These tracks have been reconstructed as a complete set and then remixed to stereo by Jakko Jakszyk and have never previously been made available.

The first DVD contains 5.1 DTS, AC3 Dolby Digital Stereo Surround and 96⁄ 24 LPCM stereo versions of the original and Steven Wilson remixed album – along with selected associated tracks, as well as various quad mixes and flat transfers.

DVD two features live video filmed at the Maryland show.

Looking back at the album, guitarist Martin Barre says: “It was a very tight band – one of the strongest lineups Tull ever had.

“I think that Songs From The Wood and Heavy Horses as a pair of albums are near the top of the tree.”

The 96-page book contains extensive writing on the history of the album, while Martin Webb reflects on the writing, recording and touring – and Ian Anderson gives a track-by-track guide.

An interview with assistant engineer Trevor White also features along with photos from the time of the album’s original release.

Songs From The Wood deluxe edition tracklist

CD1: Stereo Steven Wilson Mixes

Songs From The Wood Jack-In-The-Green Cup Of Wonder Hunting Girl Ring Out, Solstice Bells Velvet Green The Whistler Pibroch (Cap In Hand) Fire At Midnight Associated Recordings Old Aces Die Hard (Previously unreleased) Working John, Working Joe (Previously unreleased) Magic Bells (Ring Out, Solstice Bells) Songs From The Wood (Unedited Master) Fire At Midnight (Unedited Master) (previously unreleased) One Brown Mouse (Early Version) Strip Cartoon The Whistler (US Stereo Single Mix)

CD2: Live in Concert 1977

Wond’ring Aloud Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day Jack-In-The-Green Thick As A Brick Songs From The Wood Instrumental Drum Solo Improvisation To Cry You A Song A New Day Yesterday Flute Solo Improvisation interpolating - God Rest Ye Gentlemen/Bourée Living In The Past/ A New Day Yesterday (reprise)

CD3: Live in Concert 1977

Velvet Green Hunting Girl Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll: Too Young To Die Minstrel In The Gallery Cross-Eyed Mary Aqualung Instrumental Improvisation Wind-Up Back Door Angels / Guitar Improvisation /Wind Up (reprise) Locomotive Breath Land Of Hope And Glory / Improvisation / Back Door Angels (reprise)

Let's party like it's 1399: The story behind Jethro Tull's Songs From The Wood