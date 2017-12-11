Jethro Tull’s Heavy Horses set for 40th anniversary reissue

Jethro Tull’s 1978 album Heavy Horses is to be reissued next year to mark its 40th anniversary.

It’s was originally scheduled to arrive on February 9, but has now been pushed back to March 2, and will launch as Heavy Horses New Shoes Edition on 3CD/2DVD via Parlophone Records.

The reissue will include the original album with nine additional bonus tracks – seven of which are previously unreleased – along with a live concert recorded in Berne, Switzerland, in May 1978.

The two DVDs feature the original album, bonus and live tracks all mixed to surround sound by Steven Wilson and Jakko Jakszyk. A 96-page booklet will also be included, documenting the history of the album and tour, along with lyrics, rare photos and exclusive interviews.

Reflecting on the album, Ian Anderson said: “As a child, my big passion was to get off the leash and explore the local wooded and leafy suburbs. So it didn’t suddenly become new in 1977, it was just that the subject matter fitted what I wanted to write about at the time.”

Heavy Horses New Shoes Edition is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and list of contents below

Jethro Tull Heavy Horses New Shoes Edition

CD1

Steven Wilson Stereo Remix

…And The Mouse Police Never Sleeps Acres Wild No Lullaby Moths Journeyman Rover One Brown Mouse Heavy Horses Weathercock

Associated Recordings

Living In These Hard Times (Version Two) Everything In Our Lives Jack A Lynn (early version) Quatrain (studio version) Horse-Hoeing Husbandry Beltane Botanic Man Living In These Hard Times (Version One) Botanic Man Theme

CD2

Live In Concert In Berne, May 1978 part 1 - Jacko Jakszyk stereo remix

Opening Music (Quartet) Introduction by Claude Nobs No Lullaby Sweet Dream Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day Jack In The Green One Brown Mouse Heavy Horses A New Day Yesterday Flute Solo Improvisation / God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Bouree Living In The Past / A New Day Yesterday (reprise) Songs From The Wood

CD3

Live In Concert In Berne, May 1978 - part 2

Thick As A Brick Hunting Girl Too Old To Rock ‘n’ Roll Conundrum Minstrel In The Gallery Cross Eyed Mary Quatrain Aqualung Locomotive Breath Dambusters March / Aqualung (reprise)

DVD 1 - Audio/Video

Heavy Horses full album plus the additional: Living In These Hard Times (versions 1 & 2) Everything In Our Lives Jack-A-Lynn Horse-Hoeing Husbandry Beltane Botanic Man & Botanic Man Quatrain (stereo only) Mixed 5.1 DTS & DD surround sound and 96⁄ 24 LPCM stereo.

DVD 2 - Audio

Jethro Tull recorded live to 24 track at The Festhalle, Berne, Switzerland by The Maison Rouge Mobile mixed to 5.1 DTS & DD surround sound and 48 ⁄ 24 LPCM stereo

⁄ LPCM stereo Promotional video footage for the tracks Heavy Horses & Moths. and 2 period TV ads

