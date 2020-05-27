Jethro Tull: The Prog Years tour moved to 2021

Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band have postponed The Prog Years tour.

The run of UK shows were due to take place throughout September and October this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision has been made to move them to September 2021.

A statement reads: “We are sorry to announce that the Jethro Tull: The Prog Years UK tour in 2020 will be postponed to September 2021.

“Due to the current uncertainty of putting on large events in the UK, we feel that the responsible and safest option for our fans, band and crew is to reschedule all 11 of these shows to a much later date when we hope it should be without serious health risk for everyone to enjoy the concerts.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new dates and we encourage you to hold on to these in support of your local venues who are also experiencing ongoing financial struggles in this difficult time.”

The tour will focus on Jethro Tull’s earlier material from albums including Stand Up, Benefit, Aqualung, Thick As A Brick and A Passion Play.

Anderson will be joined onstage by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O'Hara, guitarist Joe Parrish, who replaces Florian Ophale, and drummer Scott Hammond, while the shows will be enhanced by full scale video projection.

Anderson recently revealed he’s suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and was diagnosed with the lung condition a couple of years ago. Anderson later issued a statement to clarify a couple of points taken from the interview.

Jethro Tull: The Prog Years UK Tour 2021

Sep 17: Bath The Forum

Sep 18: Reading Hexagon

Sep 20: Aylesbury The Waterside

Sep 21: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sep 22: Brighton Dome

Sep 24: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sep 25: Poole Lighthouse

Sep 27: Perth Concert Hall

Sep 28: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Sep 29: Stoke-on-Trent The Victoria Hall

Sep 30: Blackburn King George's Hall

